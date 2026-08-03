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Education

Classroom readiness vs. budget realities

Acquired Through MGN Online on 08/14/2025
MGN, Unsplash
Acquired Through MGN Online on 08/14/2025
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Published 11:41 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As teachers, students and parents prepare for the first day of school with last-minute supply shopping, classrooms across the Sun City may look drastically different this academic year.

Staffing cuts and rising teacher turnover across the Borderland mean fewer educators will be greeting students when doors open.

Data from the Texas Education Agency shows that approximately 820 teachers across El Paso’s three major school districts—EPISD, Socorro ISD, and Ysleta ISD—either retired, resigned, or were terminated during the last fiscal year. That figure represents nearly 10% of the entire teaching staff across the three districts.

The trend reflects a broader multi-year decline. Over the last seven years, full-time equivalent teaching positions across EPISD, SISD, and YISD fell by 10% to roughly 8,400 positions. Total district employment dropped 8% over the same period to 18,200 staff members.

The significant drop in teaching positions raises immediate concerns inside the classroom and across the regional economy:

  • Classroom Workload: Remaining educators face potential increases in class sizes and additional administrative burdens.
  • Quality of Education: Parents are questioning how reduced staffing will impact individualized instruction and specialized programs.
  • Economic Ripple Effects: Local economists warn that hundreds of lost educational jobs reduce overall household incomes, local spending, and municipal tax revenue across the region.

ABC-7 will continue to monitor staffing levels and district resource distribution as the new school year begins.

Article Topic Follows: Education

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Mia Tricarico

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