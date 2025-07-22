San Elizario ISD shares back-to-school tips on first day

ABC-7 kicks off the back-to-school campaign with San Elizario ISD re-opening classrooms on Tuesday.

Good Morning El Paso spoke with Jesus Martinez, their support services executive director to discuss transportation preparation for the first day of school.

Martinez reminds students that they must have their ID before getting onto their buses, and to be at the bus stops at least 15 minutes prior to pick-up time.

Younger kids will also have assigned seating as the bus driver gets to know everyone's name.

Aggie Reyes, executive director of the Child Nutrition Services, shares what this school year's meals consist of.

Students will be sent home with a 5-week cycle of their meal plans for the entire school year, which can be found on SEISD's website, here.

Reyes says all school meals are free for students.

Superintendent Jeannie Mesa-Chavez also told ABC-7 that SEISD operates on a 4-day school week, from Tuesday to Friday.

Their Pre-K program also operates on full days, which differentiates from other school districts who run on 5-day school weeks, and half days only for Pre-K students.