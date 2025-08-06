Canutillo ISD focuses on major construction projects this school year



Canutillo ISD’s big focus is the start of major construction for the 2024 Canutillo Bond.

This fall, CISD is scheduled to have ground breaking for the four major projects, the reconstruction of: Canutillo Middle, Alderete Middle, Northwest Early College and Davenport Elementary.

They'll also be renovating six other campuses.

Canutillo ISD says they have four major focuses for the modernization of the district: Growth, Safety & Security, HVAC and roofing, and CTE/Athletics.

They also have a transition in leadership. Long-time superintendent Dr. Pedro Galaviz announced his retirement and is now on superintendent emeritus status.

CISD' interim superintendent, Dr. Jesica Arellano, started on Aug. 1.

The school district also opened a new training facility for students enrolled in law enforcement classes, which is the first of its class in the county.

The facility, the Canutillo Academy for Public Safety, will help train students on important skills like SWAT situations, building clearance and crowd control.