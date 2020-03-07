Horizon High School soccer team honors Javier Rodriguez, youngest victim of Walmart shooting

El Paso

HORIZON CITY, Texas -- Soccer players at Horizon High School took time during their last home game Saturday to remember and honor the life of their former teammate, Javier Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is the youngest out of the 22 victims killed in the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting on Aug. 3. He was only 15-years-old and had just started his sophomore year at Horizon High School.

The team dedicated their final game to Javier and his family and announced Javier's jersey, number 15, will now be worn by the team's captain.

The Horizon High Scorpions, Javier's family and the opposing team, the Parkland High School Matadors held a moment of silence after the game and release white balloons into the air.

"He would always wear the number 15 so it's a honor for the school to do this," said Javier's father Francisco Rodriguez. "They're always going to keep my son alive."

The team gave two jersey's and two signed soccer balls to Javier's family The Parkland team also honored his memory, sharing flowers with the family. Each player also exchanged a handshake or a hug with the family.