El Paso suspends programs at parks, libraries & museums due to virus concerns
EL PASO, Texas -- The City of El Paso has announced it is suspending all special programming at parks, libraries, museums and other locations until further notice.
A notice Thursday night from the city said it was doing so "in the interest of protecting the public’s health and safety from the evolving COVID-19 pandemic."
You can read the entire announcement below.
City suspends special programming from evolving COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/ji580krlY3— City of El Paso (@ElPasoTXGov) March 13, 2020
