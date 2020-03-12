Skip to Content
El Paso
Published 9:39 pm

El Paso suspends programs at parks, libraries & museums due to virus concerns

EL PASO, Texas -- The City of El Paso has announced it is suspending all special programming at parks, libraries, museums and other locations until further notice.

A notice Thursday night from the city said it was doing so "in the interest of protecting the public’s health and safety from the evolving COVID-19 pandemic."

You can read the entire announcement below.

