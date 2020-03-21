Sun Metro to offer free rides, make schedule changes in response to virus

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Sun Metro will be waiving all bus fares starting Sunday and will make schedule changes on Monday in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The City of El Paso said fixed route, BRIO and LIFT services will give free rides until further notice; the streetcar will waive fees as well.

Sun Metro is following social distancing protocols and officials asked that all passengers board and exit through rear doors. There will be exceptions for riders with accessibility needs.

All passengers are strongly encouraged to leave two empty seats between themselves and others, the city said.

As of Monday, officials said fixed route, Brio and LIFT will run on a Saturday schedule Monday through Saturday; Sunday routes will continue to operate on a Sunday schedule.

The streetcar will operate on a Sunday schedule the entire week, the city said.

El Paso becomes the second Borderland community to make public transit free. Las Cruces announced free transportation a week ago due to the virus.

As ABC-7 reported earlier this week, Sun Metro leaders also said they are taking added steps to try and keep buses clean to reduce virus transmission risk.