Mountain rescue team trying to find hiker near El Paso’s Wyler Aerial Tramway

El Paso

The El Paso Fire Department's mountain rescue team was called out for reports of a hiker in need of help late Monday night.

Crews are still looking for the hiker near Wyler Aerial Tramway in the Franklin mountains.

The first reports about this came just before midnight.

The mountain rescue team was still trying to make contact with the hiker just after 2:30 a.m, according to officials.

The fire department has not said if this person is injured.