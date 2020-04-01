Watch LIVE at 6 PM: El Paso officials to announce new virus restrictions

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- City and county officials were set to announce tougher restrictions Wednesday evening following confirmed cases of community spread of the coronavirus in El Paso, and after reviewing an order issued Tuesday by Texas' governor banning non-essential activities statewide.

A city spokesperson told ABC-7 that the announcement would now take place at 6 p.m.; earlier it had been set for 5 p.m.

Mayor Dee Margo, Judge Ricardo Samaniego, and Dr. Hector Ocaranza were expected to participate in a news conference to unveil the additional restrictions.

Those added directives will supplement the existing "Stay Home, Work Safe" orders issued by the city and county on March 23.