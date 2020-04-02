All El Paso city parks, EPISD outdoor recreation facilities now closed due to virus order

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Amid a newly issued city and county order, El Paso's Parks and Recreation Department said Thursday it has now closed all city parks and recreational areas until further notice.

Included in the closure is all city-owned hike and bike trails, walking trails and playgrounds. Officials added that no gatherings of any kind are allowed at any of the recreational areas or facilities.

Meantime, the El Paso Independent School District announced it was closing all campus facilities, including outdoor tracks, basketball courts, playgrounds and stadiums.

"Effective immediately, all school facilities – inside and outside — will be closed to the public," said a statement from EPISD.

The closures come as local health officials aim to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the El Paso area, where 68 confirmed cases had occurred as of Wednesday night.

The latest order issued by city and county leaders, which led to the closings of parks and outdoor recreation venues, directs El Pasoans to stay inside their homes and limit all outside activities to what is necessary to take care of essential needs.