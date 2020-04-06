Watch LIVE: El Paso officials give update on virus situation

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso County's number of confirmed virus cases jumped by ten to 125 on Monday, officials said at a news conference.

"More than half the cases we have are young adults," said City/County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza.

At least 1,500 residents had been tested to date, officials indicated.

Mayor Dee Margo encouraged residents to wear face coverings, but noted it was only a recommendation - not a requirement. However, he said the stay home order remained mandatory and called it "critical to this community."

"We're on the cusp of suppressing this," Margo said of the virus, but only if people continue to remain home over the next couple weeks and limit themselves to only essential outings.