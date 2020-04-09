ABC-7 partners with El Paso Catholic Diocese for Holy Week services on-air & online

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 is proud to partner with the El Paso Catholic Diocese to bring you live coverage of the Easter Triduum, which are the most sacred days in the Catholic calendar.

ABC-7 will be live-streaming the Thursday, Friday and Saturday bilingual ceremonies on KVIA.com.

You can watch the culminating Easter Sunday Mass live on both ABC-7 and KVIA.com at 11 a.m.

Here's the schedule:

(You can watch all of these LIVE when they happen in the video player at the top of this article.)

Thursday at 7 p.m. - Holy Mass of the Lord's Supper

Good Friday at 3 p.m. - Liturgy of the Lord's Passion

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. - Easter Vigil Mass

Easter Sunday at 11 a.m. - Mass of the Resurrection of the Lord (*Also airs on TV on ABC-7*)