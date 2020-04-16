One Grub Community offers produce from garden to El Pasoans in need of produce

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas-- In a time when our health is so important, one local non-profit diner, who recently closed its doors due to Covid-19, is hoping to provide fresh produce to locals.

“We basically provide 100 percent plant based meals to anybody no matter their circumstance," said Roman Wilcox.

Roman and his wife, Adriana, are the owners and founders of One Grub Community, a non-profit plant based pay-it-forward diner located in central downtown El Paso.

"Our hearts are to bring food access to the city and to people no matter their circumstances so having to close something where there was plant based food was really kinda bummer for us,” said Roman.

The couple made the tough decision to close their diner doors for the month of April due to Covid-19 but did not want their fresh produce to go to waste so they came up with an idea to pfer garden produce boxes to those in need.

“Right now we are clearing out all of our fall and winter produce so right now we have tons of green lettuce, beets greens and herbs,” said Roman.

Customers can order produce boxes through the One Grub Community website or preferably by sending them a direct message through their Facebook page, and are asked to only pay what they can for the boxes.

It’s a way for the couple to keep their non-profit garden still going while making sure those in need are still able to eat healthy during these challenging times.

"I just wanna encourage people to get out, grow gardens, get that movement and to eat the food because it's full of nutrients and vitamins that our bodies already need. Why not take the time to cook,” said Roman.