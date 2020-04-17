El Paso opens temporary homeless shelters in effort to combat virus spread

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — The City of El Paso announced Friday that it is temporarily converting space at a senior center and a nearby athletic facility into homeless shelters in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The two facilities are the Delta Welcome Center at the Hilos De Plata Senior Center at 4451 Delta Drive and Delta Haven at the Chalio Acosta Sports Center at 4321 Delta Drive.

The temporary shelters will be run by the Opportunity Center for the Homeless with help and resources from the city and a variety of other non-profit organizations.

“We are taking actions to provide assistance to our most vulnerable community members in need,” said El Paso Emergency Management Coordinator Jorge Rodriguez. “We are taking all the necessary measures to ensure the safety of our residents and help flatten the curve.”

Rodriguez said the Delta Haven facility has space for about 80 people while maintaining social distancing guidelines. The Delta Welcome Center is located near but separate from the Delta Haven facility, and he said it will serve as the primary intake area for homeless persons during the virus pandemic.

"This approach allows for appropriate screening, isolation and safety of this very vulnerable population," Rodriguez said.