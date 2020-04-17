El Paso’s Franklin Mountains & Hueco Tanks state parks will NOT re-open Monday

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday had announced that all Texas state parks would re-open to the public next week as part of an initial step to get Texas up and running gain amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the governor's order does NOT apply to the state parks in El Paso County, most notably Franklin Mountains and Hueco Tanks.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo told ABC-7 that he received a message late Friday from Texas Parks and Wildlife executive director Carter Smith, who wrote to the mayor stating the El Paso County parks are among five state parks exempted from the order. Wyler Tramway and Big Bend State Park are also included on the exemptions list.

"Due to a range of operational issues, a select number of Texas State Parks will not be reopening on Monday including Franklin Mountains State Park and Hueco Tanks State Park," Stephanie Garcia, the official spokesperson for Texas Parks and Wildlife, confirmed to ABC-7.

"We will be sure to keep the public informed of the latest information regarding a re-opening date when it has been determined," she added.