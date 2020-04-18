Socorro mandates face coverings for anyone out in public in the city to stop virus spread

El Paso

SOCORRO, Texas -- Socorro's mayor has signed an executive order that mandates face coverings, effective Monday, for all people who leave their homes and are out in public in the city in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

While the El Paso County judge has previously recommended face masks for residents, Socorro becomes the first community within the county to mandate it.

Mayor Elia Garcia, in a statement announcing the new order on Saturday, described it as "an effort to keep the public’s health & well-being" and said that "anyone residing in, working in, or traveling through (Socorro) is expected to comply."

The penalty for non-compliance with the order was not immediately clear and Garcia also didn't indicate whether the city's police force - or another entity - would be responsible for enforcing the mandate.

Below is a complete copy of the executive order that becomes law on Monday in Socorro: