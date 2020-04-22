Watch: Car line stretches over a mile to El Paso food bank amid virus outbreak

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- As Texas and other states process a record-high surge in jobless claims, food banks have seen demand spike amid the coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday, signs of desperation as over 1,000 families drove through the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger food bank.

The long line of cars zig-zagged more than 1.6 miles as people waited to receive free items from the food bank.

The El Paso food bank said it is now seeing cars stretched over a mile each day as the area feels the brunt of massive unemployment in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.