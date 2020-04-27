El Paso police planing to issue retroactive citations for ‘Open Texas’ protesters

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police plan to issue citations to those suspected of violating public health orders during an “Open Texas” rally in downtown El Paso over the weekend.

That's according to a report by Bob Moore of El Paso Matters, who quoted a city spokeswoman.

About 100 people attended the rally, which was closely observed by El Paso police, but no citations were issued at the actual event to the dismay of some nearby residents who questioned why there was no enforcement.

“Citations were not issued on Saturday, in an effort to not escalate an already emotional situation. Strong-arm tactics are not always the best approach and it is not uncommon for the city to issue warrants and citations after an incident,” city spokeswoman Laura Cruz-Acosta told El Paso Matters.

“PD was present to prevent any possible violent altercations and the organizers were advised of the do’s and don’ts, to include the need to obtain appropriate permits. PD is investigating the incident to include obtaining proper permits and will issue citations, warrants accordingly at a later date,” Cruz-Acosta said.

Sammy Carrejo, one of the organizers of the rally, said participants would fight any citations. He indicated that organizers had been in contact with police, including El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, before the rally. He would not elaborate.

Cruz-Acosta confirmed that Allen spoke with the protesters, who were “advised of the do’s and don’ts.”

The city’s “Stay Home, Work Safe” order prohibits almost all public gatherings except for performing essential work and limited shopping for essentials. Gatherings that block public rights of way, such as sidewalks, generally require a permit from the city.

Video of the rally captured by ABC-7 shows protesters often standing less than six feet from others, as required by the public health order. Some of the protesters were also not wearing masks, a new requirement of the order that took effect last Friday.

Officials have previously said that failing to comply with the directive to wear a face covering in public to help slow the virus' spread could result in misdemeanor criminal charges carrying a fine ranging from $500 to $1,000 or up to 180 days in jail.

The weekend protesters were calling on the Texas and El Paso governments to relax restrictions instituted to slow the spread of Covid-19 and allow the reopening of businesses.