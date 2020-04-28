Watch LIVE: El Paso officials discuss local virus directives in wake of governor’s action

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso city and county officials were slated to hold a briefing Tuesday at 6 p.m. to discuss local emergency health orders in the wake of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's announcement that the state will begin to reopen from the coronavirus pandemic.

Abbott issued an executive order Monday allowing businesses like retail stores, malls, restaurants and theaters to reopen this Friday with occupancy limited to 25%. He said his order supersedes local orders - and El Paso city and county lawyers have spent the past 24 hours reviewing the matter.

Mayor Dee Margo, following that legal scrutiny, is expected to discuss how the governor's order applies to the El Paso community.

“Now it’s time to set a new course, a course that responsibly opens up business in Texas,” Abbott said on Monday. “We will open in a way that uses safe standards — safe standards for businesses, for their employees as well as for their customers. Standards based upon data and on doctors.”

But critics have said the best way to open the state’s economy is to keep residents safe — and that the governor's plan goes against safest practices advised by scientist and experts.

City/County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza is among those who are concerned. He told ABC-7 that he is "not completely comfortable" with the governor's decision, adding that "it is critical for El Paso to move forward with caution and due diligence."

Ocaranza noted that El Paso is "not seeing a flattening of the curve yet." He said "if we're still having an upward trend instead of a downward trend, then we need to continue following the same steps: Social distancing, hygiene, not going outside for non-essential things."