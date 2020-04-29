Strong wind gusts toss trash bins along busy west El Paso street

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Strong wind gusts of more than 40 miles per hour pushed through west El Paso on Wednesday, turning trash day for some residents in the upper west side of town into a mess.

Winds knocked trash and recycling bins down leaving debris scattered all around homes surrounding Belvidere Street near Westwind Drive. ABC-7 crews noticed recyclables like paper and plastic were especially noticeable as homeowners as not allowed to bag those materials as directed by the city's Environmental Services Department.

One resident told ABC-7 that the wind gusts were so strong, she went to grab her bin and found another homeowners bin instead.

“The streets on an angle so all the trash cans, when it does get windy, they literally blow right into our houses," said nearby homeowner, Tommy Holder. "So the trash blows out of the trash can blows and into my yard.”

Holder wondered if there was something ESD could do for residents who live up-hill. But Nick Ybarra, ESD's engineering division manager said "there is no system to anchor trash cans or secure trash cans."

Homeowners are not allowed to tie or strap bin lids or anchor them down using rocks or cement as it could damage collection vehicles.

"There is no other policy in place for windy days other than asking residents to use best judgement when placing bins out for collection ensuring bins are at least more than halfway full, especially recycling," Ybarra said.

While garbage truck drivers do pick up bins that are knocked down and collect bagged material inside when they arrive, it's up to homeowners to pick up loose materials and debris that could belong them, especially on windy days.