Call center bringing as many as 500 new jobs to El Paso

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A call center plans to nearly quadruple its work force in El Paso over the next three months.

The Iowa-based company named TLC Associates is expanding its workforce to support a new cable and internet service provider, according to a spokeswoman.

The company currently employees about 150 employees in El Paso.

The 500 new jobs will mainly be in customer support. Instead of in-person interviews, the company will use virtual hiring to screen applicants.

TLC Associates will also be opening up a second location in northeast El Paso at 10365 Railroad Drive. The new location will be the company's ninth U.S.-based location, said the spokeswoman.

For more information and to apply for positions visit https://tlcassociates.com/.