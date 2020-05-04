Call center bringing as many as 500 new jobs to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A call center plans to nearly quadruple its work force in El Paso over the next three months.
The Iowa-based company named TLC Associates is expanding its workforce to support a new cable and internet service provider, according to a spokeswoman.
The company currently employees about 150 employees in El Paso.
The 500 new jobs will mainly be in customer support. Instead of in-person interviews, the company will use virtual hiring to screen applicants.
TLC Associates will also be opening up a second location in northeast El Paso at 10365 Railroad Drive. The new location will be the company's ninth U.S.-based location, said the spokeswoman.
For more information and to apply for positions visit https://tlcassociates.com/.
