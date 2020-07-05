New ‘firecrackers’ welcomed into world: El Paso babies born on July 4th dressed up in style

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare said it welcomed some cute new "firecrackers" into the world for the Fourth of July.

Babies born at Las Palmas Medical Center and Del Sol Medical Center on Independence Day were dressed up to celebrate their holiday arrivals.

Hospital officials say a nurse knitted the red, white and blue hats and bottoms for the newborns, of which there were at least five.