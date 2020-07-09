Skip to Content
El Paso
Damaged gas line forces closure of Mesa Street in west El Paso

EL PAS, Texas -- El Paso firefighters closed off a portion of a busy west El Paso street due to an apparent gas leak Thursday afternoon.

Officials said there was a damaged gas line at Mesa and Gregory, which is near an Albertson's grocery store.

There was no immediate word of any injures.

As a result of the damaged gas line, the 3100 block of Mesa Street was closed in both directions and was expected to remain shut down for at least a couple of hours.

Authorities urged motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

  1. The traffic on Mesa was a more than usual disaster! I was going north bound and they turned everyone around in a fiasco of traffic directing. It was humorous to a certain extent.

