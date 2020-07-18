Arson suspected in west El Paso house fire

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Investigators said a west El Paso house fire Saturday evening was believed to have been deliberately set.

The blaze happened about 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Esmeralda Armendariz.

It took 37 firefighters about an hour to put the flames out.

Fire officials said the home suffered significant interior damage to the second floor and attic.

There were no injuries reported or damage estimate available, and the displaced residents were being helped by the Red Cross.