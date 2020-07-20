West El Paso church attacked by vandals: 27 broken windows, 6 shattered doors

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A west El Paso church was the target of significant destruction by vandals, a church pastor said Monday evening.

Pastor Jared Nieman said there was an "incredible amount of damage done today from vandalism" at the Abundant Living Faith Center West, located at 7100 Desert Boulevard North.

In all, there were 27 broken windows and 6 shattered doors to the church, he said. Neiman took photos of the damage before cleanup crews swept up the shattered glass and boarded up the windows.

The pastor, in a social media post about the attack by vandals, wrote: "Thank God, no one was hurt. To whoever did this, we will not stop telling people about Jesus! Not now, not ever. Also, we love you & so does God!"