El Paso landlords can apply for rent help for tenants hurt financially by pandemic

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — Landlords seeking to help tenants avoid eviction due to financial problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic can now apply to participate in the City of El Paso's Rent Help Program.

Landlords, as of Wednesday, are able to visit EPRentHelp.org to register their properties to participate.

The City of El Paso has approved $10 million from federal CARES Act funding to assist residents who are behind in paying their rent.

"Eligible landlords may apply for up to 3 months of past due rent per eligible tenant up to $1,000 per month in accordance with the terms and conditions of the program," said a statement from the city announcing the program.

The city will be using Paso del Norte Community Foundation to verify applications and hopes to begin disbursing funds directly to landlords in August.