23 luminarias lit outside El Paso Museum of History in victims’ honor for shooting anniversary

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- They are a humble Hispanic tradition, paper lanterns known as luminarias.

Those luminarias also became an iconic symbol after the August 3rd El Paso Walmart mass shooting when memorial organizers lit one luminaria for each of victims who died.

Now, one year later, the El Paso Museum of History was displaying luminarias outside the museum in Cleveland Square Park on Thursday night.

There were 23 circles of luminarias, 23 luminarias in each circle, all to honor the shooting victims.

But instead of candles, they are lit with small LED lights.

These paper lanterns have no names, no numbers.

Their stay in Cleveland Square Park outside the museum is short lived. They were set to shine through the night, then be snuffed out by Friday morning, potentially to be used in future occasions.

For those who are unable to catch these luminarias in front of the museum, El Paso County will also light up luminarias as part of their procession on Sunday to honor the Aug. 3 victims.