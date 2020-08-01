Bishop, El Paso leaders discuss Sunday’s community healing service to mark shooting anniversary

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Bishop of El Paso, County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, Mayor Dee Margo and Pastor Michael Grady spoke about Sunday's planned interfaith community healing service being held one year after Aug. 3 massacre.

The news conference, which was held Saturday morning at St. Raphael Parish, can be viewed in its entirety in the video player above.

The service entitled "Together we remember, together we heal" is set for Sunday at 7 p.m.

Because of the pandemic, the service is not open to the public - but rather will be broadcast LIVE on KVIA's El Paso-Las Cruces CW channel and streamed here on KVIA.com.