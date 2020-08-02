Watch LIVE at 7 PM: Interfaith service on eve of Aug. 3 shooting anniversary

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- An interfaith community healing service was set to be held at Ascarate Park on Sunday evening to mark one year after the El Paso Walmart massacre.

On the eve of the mass shooting anniversary, Catholic Bishop Mark Seitz and other religious leaders will lead a solemn and prayerful service of remembrance and healing that will take place with the survivors and the families of the victims.

The service is being held in conjunction with the groundbreaking of El Paso County’s Community Healing Garden.

The service entitled "Together we remember, together we heal" is set for 7 p.m.

Because of the pandemic, the service is not open to the public - but rather will be broadcast LIVE on KVIA's El Paso-Las Cruces CW channel and streamed here on KVIA.com.