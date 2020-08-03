Artist says 23 art drops across El Paso meant to serve as tribute to victims & inspire hope

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Local artist Diego Martinez is hoping his 23 random art drops across El Paso will inspire hope, happiness and bring the city together as it marks the first anniversary of the Aug. 3 tragedy.

“I knew people were going to wake up with mixed emotions I felt like if I could put some love out there it would make some people happy,” he said.

“It’s really about loving the city and the people here,” Martinez added. “Giving gifts for them, being the silver lining in the day.”

Martinez left out 23 pieces of artwork throughout the city in tribute of the lives lost a year ago. He drove all across the Sun City, stopping at police stations, fire stations and murals. He also stopped at other specific locations like Bowie Bakery, San Elizario Catholic Church, La Purisima Catholic Church in Socorro Mission, Ysleta Mission, Sunset Grocery, Hospitals of Providence, University Medical Center, Rosco’s Burger Inn, and Sorrento Italian Restaurant.

The local artist reflected back on his thoughts after the mass shooting.

“I got really distracted in the fear and anxiety of it all. I realized the way to battle that is to be fearless and be strong and to realize we can do on and be stronger,” he said. “It’s really just remembering the beauty of life and the reason we are here.”

One of Diego’s first stops was University Medical Center.

“This is a thank you to all the hospital staff in El Paso that has been working hard during this pandemic and this whole year petty much. This is a thank you to them,” he explained.

Then he went to a nearby fire house. “First responders, fire department are first on call. Shout out to the fire department a lot of love,” Diego said.

He then went to El Paso Police Headquarters. “This is like dedicated to the police department. A lot of officers risk their life for us every day and are on call for us,” he offered.

ABC-7 caught up with a passer-byes who snagged one of his pieces. The woman wished to remain anonymous because she had seen him post on Instagram about his art drop at work.

“I passed by the police department first and it had been picked up,” she said. “He is trying to bring the community on a day where we need to be together, not separated.”