Complete coverage of El Paso’s Aug. 3 shooting anniversary
EL PASO, Texas -- Here's a collection of ABC-7's on-air and online coverage on Aug. 3, 2020 reflecting the one-year anniversary of El Paso's Cielo Vista Walmart mass shooting that claimed the lives of 32 people.
- Here’s a look at all 23 victims killed in the El Paso mass shooting
- WATCH: Moment of silence at 10:39 a.m. for Walmart shooting victims
- El Paso’s mass shooting: A timeline of what’s happened since Aug. 3, 2019
- ‘Why us?’ El Paso man mourns loss of sister last Aug. 3rd with new book
- ‘915’ mural seeks to ‘elevate spirits’ on El Paso shooting anniversary
- ‘Star on the Mountain’ to blink 23 times in memory of Aug. 3 victims
- ‘We’re pulling through’: Wounded youth soccer coach looks back on surviving Aug. 3 tragedy
- Cielo Vista Walmart manager still grapples with what he saw on the morning of the attack at his store
- Infant whose parents died in Aug. 3 shooting is growing up in the shadow of tragedy
- ‘That’s the way a lot of us felt, that it was not real’: UMC surgeon recounts treating Walmart shooting victims
- ‘These very young students saw combat-level injuries’: Medical students reflect on Aug. 3 shooting
- ‘Tribute 23’ traveling music and art installation offers healing for El Pasoans
- El Paso family performs 23 acts of kindness for shooting anniversary
- Artist says 23 art drops across El Paso meant to serve as tribute to victims & inspire hope
- A year after the El Paso massacre, newly elected District Attorney faces hard decision
- El Paso police lieutenant was on duty for both El Paso’s Aug. 3rd and New York’s 9/11
- Mayor Margo says it’s his mission to ensure shooting tragedy doesn’t define El Paso
- El Paso Funeral Museum unveils ‘El Paso Strong’ exhibit on shooting anniversary
- Mexican Consulate ceremony honors El Paso shooting victims
- WATCH: Mass of Remembrance & Healing to mark shooting anniversary
- El Paso marks shooting anniversary amid virus pandemic with drive-thru memorials
- WATCH: Interfaith service on eve of Aug. 3 shooting anniversary
- Attacks against Latinos in the U.S. didn’t stop after El Paso’s shooting
- Tired of living in fear, some Latinos in El Paso & across the nation are buying guns to feel more safe
Comments