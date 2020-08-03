Ponder Park, just blocks from site of El Paso Walmart shooting, becomes place for reflection

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Just a few blocks away from the Cielo Vista Walmart is Ponder Park, where a makeshift memorial sprung up remembering the 23 people who were killed on Aug. 3, 2019.

On the one-year anniversary, people arrived in a steady stream at the park, taking time to look at 23 circles, representing each of the people killed in the massacre.

City workers handed out orange ribbons to people as they arrived. Orange has become the color associated with the fight against gun violence nationwide.

Among the people visiting the park was a large contingency from the family of Arturo Benavides, the Sun metro driver who was shot and killed inside the Walmart. Saturday, the nearby transit station was renamed in his honor.

Throughout the day, people visited the park despite triple-digit heat.

They didn’t stay long. They’d pay their respects, tie an orange ribbon and then get back to their air-conditioned cars.

Every one of them had their own reason for their visit and their quiet tribute.