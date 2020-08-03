El Paso Funeral Museum unveils ‘El Paso Strong’ exhibit on shooting anniversary

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Perches Funeral Home and the El Paso Funeral Museum held a virtual unveiling of its new “El Paso Strong” exhibit on Monday afternoon.

It's a memorial to those who lost their lives in the tragic Aug. 3, 2019 shooting at Walmart and to honor all of those in the community who came together during the time of crisis.

The El Paso Funeral Museum is located at 6111 S. Desert Boulevard in El Paso and the exhibit will be permanent at the museum and will be open to the public once Covid restrictions are lifted.