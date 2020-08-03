Watch LIVE: Mass of Remembrance & Healing to mark shooting anniversary

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Bishop Mark Seitz and the Catholic Diocese of El Paso are holding a Mass of Remembrance and Healing to mark the one year anniversary of the Aug. 3 tragedy.

Bishop Seitz will celebrate Mass with members of families of the fallen and victims of the tragedy at 6 p.m. Monday.

The Mass will be held at St. Raphael Parish on the eastside of El Paso. Seating is limited by invitation only, but you can watch the service Live in the video player at the top of this article.