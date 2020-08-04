Young El Paso entrepreneurs create a spicy candy business give back to the community

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas-- Two young El Paso siblings decided to put their two favorite things together to create their own small business: Mexican candies and giving back to those in need.

Nine-year-old Mia Medrano and her little brother, 4-year-old Israel Medrano, are the creative minds behind 'Muy Espicy Candies.' A local small Mexican candy business that both brother and sister created with one goal in mind.

“We sell candies and we sell them so we can help the community and spread love and positivity,”Mia said.

The idea behind 'Muy Espicy Candies' started when Mia approached her mom and dad about selling candies to her friends to make money to donate to those in need in our community.

"She said she can help the homeless man on the corner, or the homeless man down the street, or a kid that needs a backpack from school that she knows could use a new one," sais Manny Medrano, Mia and Israel's dad.

Since then, Mia and Israel have been working hard to sell their candies online through their Instagram or Facebook pages. Mom and dad help with the packing process which is usually done the night before.

“We have to put a lot of work into them so that way the customers are happy with what they have and we give them drawings that I draw,” Mia said.

She draws special pictures for her customers which have different Disney quotes on each. She places one drawing in every order.

“We just wanna spread happiness and positivity to the community so that way during this time they don’t have to be so sad,” Mia said.

Photo by ABC-7's Iris Lopez

Their first donation from their small business was to the Child Crisis Center of El Paso. They are currently working on a backpack drive to collect school supplies for kids in need this school year.

Mia and Israel's mom and dad may help them out with the business, but they are amazed that their kids were the ones who came up with the idea to give back to the other kids in the community who need it the most.

"Everyday they surprise me and my wife more and more. They have such big great hearts. My wife and I can't take full credit for that. Each and every day these kids want to do more and more for the community,” Manny said, holding back tears.

The family makes sure to use all safety precautions when making the candies as well as when they set up pick-ups for customers.

Mia and her brother will be working on a new fundraiser that will help them create baskets for the homeless in our community.

If you would like to donate non-perishable items for their baskets or if you would like to order candy from their business, send them a message through instagram.com/muyespicycandies/.