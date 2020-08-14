El Paso friends, family, strangers remember boy who died last fall

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- After losing her son Logan last fall, Kaylyn Gibbs was worried she would have no way to remember his 11th birthday, especially during this pandemic.

But through the power of social media, friends and strangers came together to honor her son's memory and support her family through this dark time.

Friends, family and even strangers put on a memorial parade on what would have been Logan's birthday.

Gibbs is also starting a fund in memory of her son's life.

The memorial fund will support the El Paso Children's Foundation to help provide financial assistance for families who need mental health resources or kids who need occupational and speech therapy.

For more information you can call (832) 334 2065 or email: kaysbookattic@outlook.com.