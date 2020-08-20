El Paso’s opportunity center for the homeless has received close to a million dollars from CARES Act

El Paso

El Paso, Texas-- The Opportunity Center for the Homeless is working to find forever homes to those experiencing homelessness.

Through the CARES Act, the non-profit organization is able to sponsor their Rapid Re-Housing Program.

The money will go towards getting people out of homelessness.

Those who qualify will receive up to six months of rental assistance up until Dec. 20 of this year.

They will work hand hand with a caseworker to help them become self-sufficient as they pursue personal goals.

Rental property owners who would like to participate as collaborative housing partners may contact 915-212-2250 or rrh@ocelpaso.org