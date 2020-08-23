County Parks and Rec wants your feedback on how to improve facilities during virtual open houses

El Paso

EL PASO - Texas -- The El Paso County Parks and Recreation master plan process is about to take its next steps forward with a series of virtual open houses that will be made available to the public in the coming days.

Department administrators have already held some preliminary meetings to get public feedback and acted upon them.

“This is to not just improve our parks but also to create new facilities like multi-purpose use indoor facilities or other recreational amenities," said County Parks Director Veronia Myers.

There are already plans for a facility based on a new Texas Parks and Wildlife Department of Highways vehicle grant.

The expectation is that the upcoming virtual open houses will haul in even more suggestions pertaining to new new park preferences and how to improve the current situation for visitors.

“For me, it is the dirtiness of the lake," said park regular Sadie Solis. "It has been getting dirtier. The water is stinky so maybe they can clean it maybe.”

Visitors have also said that they hope places like Ascarate Park will soon bring back some of its public programming features.

The virtual meeting room may be accessed on a computer or smart phone with Internet access.

You can access the virtual meeting room by visiting https://www.epcountyparks.com/master-plan-virtual-meeting-room

There will be a series of live presentations to introduce the process and demonstrate the features of the virtual meeting room on these dates:

Monday, Aug. 24 at 12:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 6:00 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 31 at 12:00 p.m.