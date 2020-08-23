El Paso County Sheriff’s Office hosts annual blood drive, calls every donation important

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, many blood drives across the country have been canceled.

But this week, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will host its annual blood drive.

Organizers say that individual donations matter more than ever now.

The blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 26-28 at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters, 3850 Justice.

All donors will be tested for Covid-19 antibodies, which are seen as a promising potential treatment for the virus.

To make an appointment, call Deputy Daniel Loza at (915) 920-1904 or visit bloodhero.com.