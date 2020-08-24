COVID-19 task force surprises El Paso businesses with inspections, education

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas-- The 70-member Covid-19 task force draws experts from the city's Fire, Police, Environmental Services and the Health departments.



The team has been assembled to investigate whether businesses may have broken the city's health mandates regarding the coronavirus.

With the ability to issue tickets up to $500, the task force means business.



ABC-7 was with members of the task force as they surprised Crave Kitchen and Bar for an inspection.



Lt. Robert Jones with the El Paso Fire Department escorted ABC-7 into the restaurant.



“Alright, so coming in we get a general overview of the occupancy. There is not a whole lot of people in here. Those that are in here seem pretty spaced out by at least six feet,” Jones said.



“There is not a whole lot of seating available but they were mindful enough to block out the two in the middle and signs like this is what we are looking for to make sure you don't have parties too close together,” Jones added.



The Kitchen manager for Crave Kitchen and Bar is fine with the inspections saying, "Well it was unexpected definitely. It gives us the peace of mind that we were able to pass and are following all the precautions during this pandemic. Keeping people safe and at the same time trying to normalize this situation as much as possible."