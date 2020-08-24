El Paso expecting more high temps, keeping cooling centers open through Sept. 5

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – The city of El Paso is expecting high temperatures to continue and will keep its six cooling centers open through Sept. 5.

The centers are located at: San Juan Senior Center, 5701 Tamburo Ct.; the Don Haskins Rec Center, 7400 High Ridge; the Marty Robbins Rec Center, 11600 Vista Del Sol; Memorial Senior Center, 1800 Byron St.; Nations Tobin Rec Center, 8831 Railroad Dr.; and Pavo Real Senior Center, 9301 Alameda.

The centers are open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The cooling centers are a partnership between the El Paso Office of Emergency Management, the Parks and Recreation Department and the Extreme Weather Task Force.

Covid-19 safety guidelines will be observed at all times.

For more information about extreme heat, visit ElPasoReady.org.