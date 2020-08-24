El Paso teaming up to distribute more than $13M in CARES Act grants to help small businesses

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – The coronavirus pandemic has hit small businesses particularly hard.

To help small businesses and nonprofit organizations hurt by the pandemic, the city of El Paso is teaming up with three organizations to distribute more than $13 million in grant money that is available through the CARES Act.

LiftFund will be given up to $8.5 million to distribute grants of up to $25,000 to small businesses with five to 20 employees and gross annual revenues of up to $2 Million.

Project Vida will be given up to $2.5 million to distribute grants of up of to $5,000 to micro-enterprise businesses with one to four employees and gross annual revenues of up to $2 million.

PeopleFund will get up to $2.5 million to distribute grants of up to $5,000 to independent contractors and sole proprietors without employees and gross annual revenue of up to $2 million.

For more information on the program, eligibility requirements and how to apply, visit each program’s individual websites.

Liftfund: www.cityofelpasosbrecoverygrantprogram.com.

Project Vida: www.pvida.net/smallbusinesssupport.

PeopleFund: peoplefund.org/elpaso.

Information on these programs and other resources can be found at epbusinessstrong.org.