El Paso’s Datamark to add more than 60 full-time jobs in Borderland area
EL PASO, Texas – Datamark, a leading business process outscourcing company, is hiring more than 60 full-time employees in the El Paso area.
Immediate openings involve support roles for an international shipping and logistics company.
Additional agents are needed to support a medical technology solutions provider with government healthcare contracts.
“These are unique opportunities,” Datamark President Bill Randag said. “Our employees are the faces of these multinational brands and are making a difference in people’s lives.”
Datamark was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in El Paso.
To apply, visit careers.datamark.net.
El Paso back to work. That’s exactly what we need. Not lockdowns. Back to school. Open the bars, sports and all gatherings. The sound of FREEDOM!