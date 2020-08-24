El Paso’s Datamark to add more than 60 full-time jobs in Borderland area

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – Datamark, a leading business process outscourcing company, is hiring more than 60 full-time employees in the El Paso area.

Immediate openings involve support roles for an international shipping and logistics company.

Additional agents are needed to support a medical technology solutions provider with government healthcare contracts.

“These are unique opportunities,” Datamark President Bill Randag said. “Our employees are the faces of these multinational brands and are making a difference in people’s lives.”

Datamark was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in El Paso.

To apply, visit careers.datamark.net.