Looking for a job during the pandemic? Online job fair scheduled for Aug. 25

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – Looking for a job during the Covid-19 pandemic and finding that a difficult process?

Well, Workforce Solutions Borderplex will host its next online Jobs NOW hiring fair from 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 25.

The event will feature an “Interactive Hiring Room,” which allows companies to view real-time visitors, resumes, applications and live chat/video.

Candidates will be able to log in with their phones, tablet or computer and speak directly with recruiters, apply for open positions and research companies in one location.

All candidate activity in the hiring room is tracked and available to employers.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/JobsNowEP.

For more information, call the WSB Business Services Team at (915) 887-2332 or send an email to business@borderplexjobs.com.