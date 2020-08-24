UTEP education portal leaves some students locked out of classes on first day of new school year

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - The first day of fall semester classes has gotten off to a bumpy start for some UTEP students.

Starting at around 9 a.m. Monday, UTEP students began tweeting about their inability to access classes through the log-in portal.

"Why is my.utep.edu not working on the first day of class?" asked physics major Sandra Gonzalez.

Other students also tweeted their frustrations.

"It is barely 9 a.m. and the UTEP website is already down," student Issac Macias said.

"UTEP website is down so I am going to pretend like I don't have a class right now," another student said.

According to UTEP spokesman Victor Martinez, the school is aware of the technical difficulties.

Other students reported being initially locked out of the education portal briefly but then gaining access after several more tries, though some also still remain locked out.

This story will be updated.