Want your home to feel more like a school? EPISD is selling surplus student desks for $3

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – Families who want to make virtual learning seem more like going to school for their children have the opportunity to buy student desks at a huge discount.

The El Paso Independent School District will sell surplus student desks for $3 each. The sale is open to district families and to the general public.

Each household is limited to five desks.

The sale will take place starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at the former Alta Vista school site, 1000 N. Grama St. The sale will end when all the desks are sold.

State law prohibits the district from giving the desks away.

EPISD will observe strict health guidelines during the sale; participants will need to use social distancing and wear masks.