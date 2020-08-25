Chemical mishap at lab sends El Paso Water employee to hospital

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – A chemical mishap at an El Paso Water lab on Tuesday sent an employee to the hospital.

The El Paso Fire Department responded to the International Water Quality Lab at 11:15 a.m. at 4100 Delta Drive.

One patient was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

The water company, in a statement sent to ABC-7, described the incident as “an unintended chemical reaction.”

“The chemical reaction resulted in the discharge of fire retardant and the lab was evacuated,” the statement read.

The employee did not appear to be injured, the water company added.

Lab operations resumed within a few hours.