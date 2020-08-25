El Pasoan wins a million dollars with top prize in scratch-off lottery game

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – Everyone dreams of winning big in the lottery.

For one El Pasoan, that dream is becoming a sweet reality.

The Texas Lottery announced Tuesday that an El Pasoan won the grand prize in the scratch-off game “Weekly Grand.”

The price is worth $1,000 a week for 20 years (not to exceed $1,040,000).

The winner chose the weekly payment option and chose to remain anonymous.

The ticket was purchased at the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 8115 N. Loop Drive.

This was the fourth of five top prizes available to be claimed in this game.