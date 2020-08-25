St. Anthony’s Bazaar will use drive-thru format at 2 locations this year

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- St. Anthony's Bazaar will go on.

This year, though, it will have a much different look as a drive-thru event.

The famous gorditas and enchiladas will still be available but you will just have to drive up and put in your order.

Also there will be two sites in El Paso this year -- at the St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 5750 Doniphan, and the other at St. Anthony's Seminar, 4601 Hastings.

The gorditas and enchiladas will also be spread out across the city too.

St. Anthony's will have the gorditas and St. Francis will have enchiladas.

It will be from Labor Day weekend, Sept. 5-7.

No entertainment or rides will be available.

The seminary will be hosting a Gofundme account to try to make up what money they lost by not having an actual bazaar.

Their hope is to raise at least $150,000 with it.

The gordita and enchilada plates will be $6 dollars each.

The El Paso Catholic Diocese said in a statement that churches continue to abide by all social distancing criteria and mandates from the city of El Paso.

The Diocese remains in the second phase of its reopening plan. Masses are allowed weekdays at 25 percent capacity as are other religious ceremonies and events like baptisms and prayer.

Sunday masses remain suspended, and non-religious gatherings indoors at church facilities are also not permitted.