Young Locomotive soccer fans showing their colors before 1st in-person game since the start of pandemic

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – A couple of new El Paso Locomotive FC soccer fans can’t wait to see their first games.

Two newborns at The Hospitals of Providence are dressed up in their Locomotive gear and are champing at the bit to cheer on the home team.

The babies were dressed up in team colors in honor of Saturday's Locomotive game, the first time the team will play in front of fans since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

About 800 fans will be allowed to see the game in-person at Southwest University Park.

The Locomotive will face the Real Monarchs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

And don’t worry if you aren’t among the lucky 800 people who get to attend the game, you can catch it live on the El Paso Las Cruces CW.