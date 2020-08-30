‘A sense of pride for the entire community’: Chabad Lubavitch of El Paso opens new $2.5 million synagogue

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Chabad Lubavitch of El Paso officially opened it's doors to it's brand new multipurpose center in west El Paso Sunday evening.

Chabad of El Paso hosted a private inauguration ceremony for it's Center for Jewish Life -- a 10 sq. foot, $2.5 million center, most of which came from donations.

The center has a larger sanctuary, social hall, lobby, library as well as a meat and diary kitchen equipped with state-of-the-art appliances.

The center connects to it's education center in the back as opposed to the

It's a new chapter for Chabad of El Paso. Rabbi Levi Greenberg told ABC-7 it's also a dream come true for him and his parents when they arrived in El Paso 35 years ago.

"Their intention in coming here to El Paso was to establish a permanent Chabad presence to do Jewish outreach and to create a community that was inviting and welcoming to everyone," Rabbi Greenberg said.

“It's a campus that will be able to facilitate the Jewish needs of all the Jews in the region."

The front of the building -- a three-peak, brown brick facade -- is a replica of the Chabad World Headquarters in Brooklyn, New York.

There are only about 20 replicas in the world, Rabbi Greenberg said. "(It's an) icon for Jewish outreach, for inclusivity, and for friendship. Therefore, we felt that it would be very meaningful to also have our own imitation here.”

Chabad Lubavitch of El Paso will be hosting open houses Monday and Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To learn more about Chabad Lubavitch of El Paso, click here.